Local immigrant non-profit welcomes launch of “Keeping Families Together” program

Beginning Monday, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will begin accepting requests for the Keeping Families Together process.

The Biden administration's "Keeping Families Together" initiative is aimed at addressing and reversing some of the more controversial aspects of immigration enforcement from previous years, particularly those that resulted in family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border. Those who qualify will be able to apply for lawful permanent resident status without having to be separated from their families by leaving the United States for processing.

The new process will consider, on a case-by-case basis, requests for certain noncitizen spouses of U.S. citizens and stepchildren who have been continuously physically present without admission or parole in the United States for 10 years or more, have no disqualifying criminal convictions, and meet other criteria.

The Department of Homeland Security estimates that 500,000 noncitizen spouses of U.S. citizens could be eligible to access this process. Approximately 50,000 noncitizen children of these spouses are estimated to be eligible to seek parole under this process.

Todec Legal Center in Coachella offers a number of resources to help inform and educate the public regarding immigrant rights. We are speaking with the nonprofit organization's executive director abut what this new process means for the families they help.

