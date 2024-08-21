CVAG’s ‘Arts and Music Line’ will create a unique active transportation corridor to Coachella, Stagecoach

Festival-goers could soon have a new way to get to the Empire Polo Club during Festival Season.

The Coachella Valley Association of Governments is developing a new project called the 'Arts and Music Line'. The project is a 9-mile bike route that will improve the cycling experience and safety for all users along Avenue 48, between Washington Street and Dillon Road out to the Whitewater River.

Officials with the project say it will help alleviate traffic congestion along major roads during festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach, by providing an alternate route.

"It's about improving not only mobility choice, but it's also improving safety," said Randy Bowman, the Assistant Director of Transportation with CVAG. "We want people to be active. We want them to be mobile. Get out of your single occupant vehicle and get on a bike, get on a scooter, get on a skateboard. Be active. Enjoy this beautiful valley in which we live."

The route will feature local art, and will connect to local schools, housing, retail, festivals, and employment centers in parts of Coachella, Indio, and La Quinta. The path will also connect to the CV Link, a multi-modal pathway for walking, biking, and traveling in low-speed vehicles, at two points.

"This is going to be innovative," said Bowman. "Enhanced lighting on the project will help with placemaking. You will definitely know you're on the Arts and Music Line. Everything from bollards, to light up poles that will provide a sense of place and artistic rhythms, and then at some key locations, at some intersections, we may have some light poles that may play some kind of curated music to support the festival events."

The project is estimated to cost around $65,000,000, partially funded by a $36,000,000 grant. It's expected to break ground in quarter four of 2025.

