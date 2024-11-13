Skip to Content
CSUSB Palm Desert Campus to host event on mental health and career opportunities for students

The “Let’s Get Psyched” event at CSUSB Palm Desert Campus is taking place today. The event begins at 9:00 a.m. and runs through 2:00 p.m.

The school will bring between 150 to 200 high school and community college students to campus to learn more about mental health and the various career opportunities students can pursue.

The event is in partnership with the Riverside University Health System - Behavioral Health, OneFuture Coachella Valley and College of the Desert, and the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus.

It's taking place at the CSUSB Palm Desert Campus - Indian Wells Theater Lobby - 37500 Cook St., Palm Desert, CA 92211

