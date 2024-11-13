One local organization is preparing for the deportations of immigrants

Here in Riverside county, TODEC Legal Center, is bracing for a surge in deportation cases affecting residents who are in the process of applying for citizenships.

Trump has listed mass deportations and the cut back of temporary legal status for millions of immigrants as his top priorities. California immigrant rights organizations are responding with promises of legal action.

"We at TODEC have definitely seen an increase right after election day, not only in phone calls, high number of calls coming into our call center and also walk-ins coming into all of our offices throughout the region," said Luz Gallegos, executive director of TODEC Legal Center.

Gallegos is continuing to help immigrants prepare for President-elect Trump's promised deportations, including those who are living in the country illegally.

"Seeing families bring their kids because they don't want to go to school that day because of fear of losing their parents, for us it breaks our heart," Gallegos said.

TODEC is hosting frequent "Know Your Rights" sessions across the region. For more information on the next session visit www.todec.org.