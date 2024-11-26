Rancho La Quinta neighborhood prepares to host Marines from Twentynine Palms for Thanksgiving

Every Thanksgiving, families in Rancho La Quinta save a seat for local Marines at their Thanksgiving dinner table.

They invite Marines stationed nearby to spend the holiday with them, especially if they can't fly home or don't have family to spend it with. Every Thanksgiving day, volunteers book a bus that picks up dozens of Marines at MCAGCC in Twentynine Palms, and bring them to the Ranch La Quinta Country Club. From there, they host a patriotic ceremony for the Marines, and host families invite the Marines into their homes. Host families can have anywhere from two Marines, to ten, and they get to spend the entire day together. Hosts take the Marines around the neighborhood to enjoy various amenities like tennis, pickleball, or golf. Then, at the end of the day they share a Thanksgiving meal with the Marines.

It's a tradition that has been going on for more than a decade, and its an event that volunteers say is worth it every year. Arthur Lambrose is one of the volunteers helping out with the big event.

"It's just such an honor to be a part of," said Lambrose. "To let these Marines know that they have family here, even if we aren't related is important and meaningful."

Lambrose is joining the event for the very first time this year, and he will be volunteering his time to be a part of the 1st 'Motorcycle Marine Thanksgiving Escort Ride' on his Harley. Lambrose, along with several other bikers will escort the bus from Twentynine Palms to Rancho La Quinta. They will lead from the front, decorated in American flags and Marine Corps gear. Bikers that join in will each receive a challenge coin in exchange for their time.

"It's just worth it," said Lambrose. "To make these Marines feel special, and to show them that they matter, and that we appreciate their sacrifice for this country, this is the least I can do."

Lambrose is looking for additional volunteers to join him on the ride. If you would like to take part you can reach him at artlambrose@gmail.com