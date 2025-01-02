Almost two decades after Palm Springs woman receives limb-saving surgery, she continues to thrive

Nancy Gutierrez arrived to the emergency room in September 2007 after a bad fall crushed her arm. Her arm was shattered from shoulder to elbow, the emergency doctors said that they have never encountered a break so severe.

82-year-old Gutierrez was then sent to Loma Linda University Health where she was treated by Wesley Phipatanakul, MD, an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in shoulder problems.

With over two-thirds of her arm shattered, she received reconstructive surgery, involving reverse total shoulder replacement –– a procedure that reverses the normal structure of the shoulder joint, using the deltoid muscle instead of the rotator cuff to improve shoulder function.

Her arm bones healed perfectly in the months that followed the surgery, her positive experience with Dr. Phipatanakul led to a lasting friendship. Gutierrez has also referred the department to many of her friends for shoulder replacements.

