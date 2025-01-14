Firebirds hold donation drives at Acrisure Arena for LA wildfire relief this week

The Coachella Valley Firebirds and Acrisure Arena are stepping in to help provide relief for victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. Starting on Tuesday, organizers at the venue are encouraging fans to drop off their donations.

The donation drive runs from 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at Acrisure Arena. On Thursday, the drive will last from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., prior to puck drop for Thursday's Firebirds game.

Organizers say they want fans to donate important non-food items, such as baby diapers, phone chargers, socks, deodorant, toothpaste, dry shampoo, blankets, and new pillows. Fans are also encouraged to donate food items, like non-carbonated drinks, cases of water and Gatorade, dog food, crackers, peanut butter crackers, trail mix, fruit snacks, energy bars, pop top tuna and chicken and protein-based snacks.

Once these donations are collected, other hockey teams in California will drive to the Los Angeles area to distribute them next Monday, January 20th.

Half of the money raised by ticket sales that are purchased for Thursday's Firebirds game, either online or in-person, will also be contributed to the relief effort.

This comes after Acrisure Arena and the One Valley Foundation, the Firebirds' nonprofit, raised $17,000 for the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

More information about these donation drives can be found on the One Valley Foundation's website.

Stay with News Channel Three to hear from organizers and the Firebirds fans who are donating to the cause.