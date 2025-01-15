Skip to Content
LA fire donation drop-off at College of the Desert this Friday

Morales and Galindo Marketing Group, Hispanic American Chamber, along with other organizations are holding a donation drop-off at COD this Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The drop-off location is at College of the Desert-Palm Desert Campus, South Annex, GSD Pride Center, 43-500 Monterey Ave Palm Desert, CA.

Water, masks, blankets, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and baby wipes are just some of the items that are needed.

To join their disaster relief efforts contact them at: moralesgalindogroup@gmail.com or call at: (760) 578-7924.

María García

