Local organization prepares for Trump’s immigration sweeps

TODEC Legal Center along with other organizations provide support and information in response to the threats against the immigrant community.

They are bracing for a tidal wave of aggressive immigration policies and possible mass deportations that President Trump has vowed to enact.

This could include the removal of millions of working immigrants.

TODEC created a phone line for residents to report immigration raids throughout the valley. Organizers say it's important to know your rights and to remain calm.

"We will be able to help report whenever we see activities of immigration, when there's raids, things happening also, if there's ever misinformation, for example, if someone says there's a raid, we can also check that out to see if it's true or not," explains Ismael Cruz, civic engagement coordinator for TODEC.

If you would like to report an immigration raid call: 951-388-2008.