Fitness and fun at the Palm Springs Health Run and Wellness Festival

Palm Springs kick-starts the year with the Palm Springs Health Run and Wellness Festival. The event is one of its largest of its kind in Southern California, with over 80 vendor booths, a 5K and 10K run, and a brand new bike ride and valet service. Our very own Katie Boer and Telemundo 15 anchor, Hernan Quintas battled each other with a cooking competition.

Health and wellbeing was the focus of the event. “We love coming out and interacting with the community and promoting health and well-being, active living, healthy eating, just moving to stay alive,” said Linda Evans, chief strategy officer for Desert Care Network and mayor of La Quinta.

Zero Zero Holistic's, a local organization here in the valley dedicates their time to helping others feel better about their health with coaching.

“We help people with their schedule and to find the optimal timeline of how to hygienically get your food, your water, your movement, your wake, your sleep, and to mitigate your stress throughout all of that,” said Gabriella Williams, owner and co-founder.

