Red Cross guides path to recovery for wildfire victims

More than three weeks after the Palisades and Eaton Fires started in Los Angeles County, wildfire victims face a difficult path to recovery.

Maps from CAL FIRE still show evacuation orders and road closures in place for portions of the two burned areas as debris and hazards continue to be cleared.

Current evacuation orders still in place at the Palisades Fire

Road closures near the Palisades Fire Road closures near the Eaton Fire

Los Angeles County officials also direct victims to access the LA County Recovers website, which has resources and information for those affected by the fires.

Meanwhile, local Red Cross volunteers are continuing to support recovery efforts.

