Rainy weather didn’t keep tourists from enjoying downtown Palm Springs

The incoming rain didn't keep many tourists from changing their plans.

It was a girls trip for Sarah Moran and her two best friends.

"We're from San Francisco. Like we want rain. Get away from the heat," said Moran. "We've never been to Palm Springs and we're like it's fun, it's a close flight-- girls trip."

Already used to the rain-- the girls said their plans definitely won't get dampened.

The downtown Palm Springs area was full of people enjoying its well-known attractions. Many dressed for just another typical warm day.

Molly Howell and her boyfriend Luiz Desousa came all the way from New Jersey to escape the cold.

"It's 30 degrees today. I was talking to my mom. She's like, but the wind chills are 15 degrees. Yeah, so this is so much better," said Howell.

Many tourists still planning to make their Palm Springs visit one for the books, rain or shine.

"I don't think the weather could stop us out here to have fun. Anything we see is just gonna be incredible over here," said Desousa.