Coachella weekend one: Resources for residents with questions or complaints

Valley residents are experiencing the return of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival after both were canceled two years in a row due to the pandemic.

The festivals bring people from around the world to the valley. Nearby residents have noticed more traffic, delays, road closures, and noise near the festival grounds.

The City of Indio and the City of La Quinta both provided people with information on where to direct their questions or complaints.

City of Indio

For concert logistics questions or problems, please call 760-391-4112 or email concertinfo@indio.org.

City of La Quinta

Festival Resident Hotline 760.391.4112 for concert logistic questions or problems

La Quinta STVR Hotline 760.777.7157 for noise complaints related to Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs)

La Quinta Police 760.836.3215 ext. 5 (for non-emergency issues)

La Quinta Code Enforcement 760.777.7050 for issues related to parking, vendors, parties at non-STVR properties or any other issues

News Channel 3 has reached out to the City of Indio, La Quinta, and Coachella, along with Indio Police Department regarding what complaints they received the past weekend while the festival took place.