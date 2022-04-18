Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 12:00 PM
Published 11:40 AM

Coachella weekend one: Resources for residents with questions or complaints

MGN

Valley residents are experiencing the return of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival after both were canceled two years in a row due to the pandemic.

The festivals bring people from around the world to the valley. Nearby residents have noticed more traffic, delays, road closures, and noise near the festival grounds.

MORE: Plan your commute: Here are the road closures and delays expected during music festival weekends

The City of Indio and the City of La Quinta both provided people with information on where to direct their questions or complaints.

City of Indio

City of La Quinta

  • Festival Resident Hotline 760.391.4112 for concert logistic questions or problems
  • La Quinta STVR Hotline 760.777.7157 for noise complaints related to Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs)
  • La Quinta Police 760.836.3215 ext. 5 (for non-emergency issues)
  • La Quinta Code Enforcement 760.777.7050 for issues related to parking, vendors, parties at non-STVR properties or any other issues

MORE: Traffic alert: I-10 heavy westbound as Coachella festivalgoers head out of the valley

News Channel 3 has reached out to the City of Indio, La Quinta, and Coachella, along with Indio Police Department regarding what complaints they received the past weekend while the festival took place.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content