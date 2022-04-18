Indio PD: ‘No major concert-related incidents’ for Coachella Weekend 1, but citations and arrests up since 2019 festival

As the first weekend of the 2022 Coachella Music and Arts Festival wraps up, News Channel 3 requested arrest and citation information from Indio Police.

Indio Police tell News Channel 3 that traffic-related citations are up 41% and arrests are up 13% since the last Coachella Weekend 1, which was back in 2019.

Indio Police spokesperson Ben Guitron tells News Channel 3 that "With the assistance of our neighboring cities and local law enforcement partners, traffic congestion was kept to a minimum during camping load-in and campers settled in for the weekend festivities with no major concert-related incidents."

However, an Indio police officer who was struck by a fleeing suspect vehicle down the street from the site of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival has been discharged from a hospital. The incident occurred at 10:46 Saturday night at Calle Conejo and Avenue 48 when the officer attempted to stop the driver for not following traffic controls put in place for the festival. The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Indio police chased the suspect vehicle westbound on Avenue 48 and then northbound on Jefferson Street. When the suspect merged onto westbound Interstate 10, the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit.

Here are Indio Police Department's arrest and citation numbers for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 1:



Total Arrests: 112

- Drug/Alcohol/Intoxication: 85

- False Identification: 15

- Possession of Drugs for Sales: 3

- Property Crimes: 9



Total Citations Issued: 72

- Citations for the Unlawful Use of a Disabled Person Placard: 54

- Parking in a Handicap Parking Stall: 18

Coachella weekend one: Resources for residents with questions or complaints

Valley residents are experiencing the return of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival after both were canceled two years in a row due to the pandemic.

The festivals bring people from around the world to the valley. Nearby residents have noticed more traffic, delays, road closures, and noise near the festival grounds.

MORE: Plan your commute: Here are the road closures and delays expected during music festival weekends

The City of Indio and the City of La Quinta both provided people with information on where to direct their questions or complaints.

City of Indio

For concert logistics questions or problems, please call 760-391-4112 or email concertinfo@indio.org.

City of La Quinta

Festival Resident Hotline 760.391.4112 for concert logistic questions or problems

La Quinta STVR Hotline 760.777.7157 for noise complaints related to Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs)

La Quinta Police 760.836.3215 ext. 5 (for non-emergency issues)

La Quinta Code Enforcement 760.777.7050 for issues related to parking, vendors, parties at non-STVR properties or any other issues

MORE: Traffic alert: I-10 heavy westbound as Coachella festivalgoers head out of the valley

Weekend 2 of The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be held at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 23, and 24. The Stagecoach Country Music Festival is held on April 29, 30, and May 1.

SPECIAL COVERAGE SECTION: Festival Season

Traffic Advisories

From Thursday, April 14 through Sunday, April 17, Thursday, April 21 through Sunday, April 24, and Thursday, April 28 through Sunday, May 1, the following roadways will be primary access routes for the festivals.

Expect a significant impact on traffic at the following locations:

Jefferson Street, southbound, from I-10 to Avenue 52

Washington Street, southbound, from I-10 to Avenue 52

Monroe Street, southbound, from I-10 to Avenue 52

Avenue 48 between Jefferson and Jackson

Highway 111 at Jefferson Street

Highway 111 at Monroe Street

I-10 exit eastbound at Jefferson

I-10 exit eastbound at Monroe

I-10 exit eastbound at Washington

On each Friday of the festivals, through each Monday, the following roads will be closed:

Avenue 49 between Hjorth Street and Monroe Street

Avenue 50 between Madison Street and Jackson Street

Hjorth Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 50

Madison Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52

Expect the following delays:

Avenue 50 between Madison and Monroe Street will experience intermittent closures and delays before the festivals. Additionally, full closures will occur Friday through Sunday, April 15 th – 17 th , 22 nd – 24 th and April 29 th – May 1 st . The street will reopen to normal traffic patterns on May 6 th .



On each Monday following the festivals, streets surrounding the festival site and Interstate 10 will be busy with over 40,000 campers leaving the area.

Consider the following alternate routes:

North and south travel, use Washington Street, Jackson Street, Calhoun Street and Golf Center Parkway

East and west travel, use Highway 111, Fred Waring Drive, Miles Avenue, Dr. Carreon Blvd. and Avenue 54

Uber Location:

Avenue 49 and Monroe Street on the southwest corner

Friends & Family/ Taxi Drop Off & Pick Up:

Avenue 52 and Madison Street on the northeast corner

No pedestrian or pedestrian festival access:

· Monroe Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52

· Madison Street between Avenue 50 and Avenue 52

Pedestrian access IS available at the corner of Avenue 49 & Monroe Street, at the corner of Avenue 52 & Madison Street, and at Avenue 52 & Monroe Street.

Additional notes:

Golf carts are not permitted on any of the above-listed streets.

Approximately 40,000 guests will be shuttled into and out of the concert venue from various locations throughout the Coachella Valley to help ease traffic conditions.

Noise from the festival site could begin on each Thursday of the festival, due to sound checks and on-site camping guests.

For concert logistics questions or problems, please call 760-391-4112 or email concertinfo@indio.org.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing festival coverage.