A quick taste of Fall, but triple digits are just around the corner!

As we wrap up the weekend and head into a new week, here are some things you should know!

Temperatures are cooler than usual this time of year. We're really starting to get a taste of Fall (at least what Fall feels like in the Coachella Valley!) But don't get too used to these comfortable conditions. Triple digits are making a comeback come the end of the week.

Some areas in the Coachella Valley are seeing wind speeds well above 20 miles an hour helping keep those temperatures nice and cool!

We're also seeing low dew points, which means dry conditions and little to no humidity. Enjoy this great weather while you can!

Sunday is going to offer some relief as we wrap up the weekend! Before noon we're seeing temperatures in the mid to high 80s great for an outdoor walk or run!

And we're less than a week away from Fall! But don't let these current temperatures fool you, it's going to keep warming up throughout the week.

By the end of this week we'll see temperatures hitting 100 and above!