Trump names Dr. Mehmet Oz to head Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

today at 1:09 PM
Published 1:03 PM

By Kate Sullivan and Alayna Treene, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump has picked Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve as the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“I have known Dr. Oz for many years, and I am confident he will fight to ensure everyone in America receives the best possible Healthcare, so our Country can be Great and Healthy Again!” Trump said in a statement on Tuesday.

Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon and television personality, ran unsuccessfully for Senate in 2022 in Pennsylvania with Trump’s backing.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

