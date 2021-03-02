Scaffolding collapses at 7-story building during high winds

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Boston (WCVB ) — Whipping winds sent scaffolding tumbling down into a pile of debris and rubble Monday night at a building under construction in Boston.

It happened just before 11 p.m. at the seven-story building on St. Alphonsus Street, just off Tremont Street.

The scaffolding struck an adjacent building and crashed onto the ground below.

No workers were present at the time, and no one on the ground was injured when the scaffolding fell.

“Because it was night and it was cold, people were not anywhere near it, so when it fell there was nobody involved with it. It’s very fortunate that nobody was hurt. It would have been a lot worse if there was anybody around Boston Fire Department District Chief Pat Nichols said.

Boston fire officials secured the scene.

They decided most of what came off the building would stay in place for now because of the high winds.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.