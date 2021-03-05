Flight diverted after passenger dies on plane

National-World

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — A flight was diverted to Sacramento International Airport Thursday night after a passenger died on a plane.

Delta Flight 1837 was headed to Seattle from Cabo when a passenger became unresponsive, an airport spokesperson said.

Just after 7 p.m., the flight diverted to SMF, and airport fire personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The Sacramento County coroner’s office responded to the airport to retrieve the person. It appears the person died of natural causes, the coroner’s office said.

The coroner says the plane likely stopped in Sacramento because it was the closest airport and a place where the flight crew could get some help.

No other information about the incident has been released.

