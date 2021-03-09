Animal rescue finds help for emaciated puppy

National-World

OLATHE, Kansas (KCTV) — Dog lovers rallied for a puppy starved and emaciated so badly it couldn’t walk.

Crystal Tucker, who runs Pawsitive Tails Dog Rescue, said her organization took a call from a family who told her they’d found a starving puppy on the side of the road.

The puppy had clearly been deprived of food for weeks. Its ribs were showing and it was too weak to walk.

“It’s tragic,” Tucker said. “What makes it even sadder is that someone did this to her intentionally.”

Tucker’s volunteers named the pup Brighe, a Celtic name meaning “strength.” They took her to an animal hospital in Mission, Kan. that placed her in intensive care.

“The vets have said she’s the sweetest thing and just wants to be loved,” Tucker said.

The rescue also asked for help paying veterinary bills. In less than 24 hours they raised more than $13 thousand.

“We hope we can show some pictures in a few months of her running and playing in the backyard looking like she never had to go through this nightmare,” Tucker said.

