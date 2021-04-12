Hundreds line up for walk-in vaccine clinic

National-World

Saginaw, MI (WNEM) — No appointment necessary attracted hundreds of people today to a walk-in vaccine clinic in Saginaw.

“Stay in line. Stay there ‘til you get it,” said Edwin David. “If not, go to the next one, wherever it’s at, because you know it’s for, it’s not only for you but it’s for everybody else and your family.”

The excitement for the vaccine was visible. Some of the people in the line said they’d been waiting nearly an hour to get their shot.

“I’m a little apprehensive, I think most people are, because you don’t know with the new strand and everything you don’t know if this is going to cover it,” said Debra LaPratt. “So, we’re still going to practice being safe even with this.”

The clinic at Mount Olive Baptist Church was one of four church sites today intended to vaccinate vulnerable populations.

“We know that there are people in Saginaw county, particularly people of color, people who are disenfranchised that need the vaccine but unfortunately have not been able to get access to it,” said Marcelle T Smith, the church’s executive minister.

The clinic had 260 Johnson and Johnson doses, and 188 Moderna second doses.

“One of our concerns was for vaccine confidence in the community,” said Dr. Delicia Pruitt with Saginaw County Health Department. “So, we were really excited that so many people turned out. And then what you see is those people who are excited to the Johnson and Johnson shot, which is exciting because it’s just one shot, one and done.”

If you weren’t able to make it to the clinic today or you didn’t get there in time for a dose, don’t worry. The county plans on having more walk-in clinics every day to get your shot. Check the health department website for more information.

