Police searching for leads after about 30 shots fired from moving sedan

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV) — Police in Swansea are searching for leads after shots were fired over the weekend from a sedan into a moving SUV.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday officers received reports of someone inside a dark-colored Hyundai sedan with out-of-state plates shooting into a white SUV on Route 161 at Josephine. After about 30 shots were fired, the sedan did a U-turn and headed westbound on Route 161 while the SUV drove eastbound on Route 161, according to police.

When officers arrived, both vehicles were gone. Numerous shell casings were found at the scene.

A white SUV rental vehicle that had numerous bullet holes was later found in Belleville.

A person was later found at a St. Louis area hospital shot in the hand. Police said the victim is not cooperating with the investigation. That person was also reportedly previously shot in a separate event within the last year.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Swansea Detective Gary Reuter at 618-233-8114.

