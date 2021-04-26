All-inclusive, one-of-a-kind adaptive park coming to Miami Beach

National-World

MIAMI, FL (WFOR) — A South Florida woman has made it her mission to make the world more accessible to people with disabilities after becoming paralyzed in an accident and now she is bringing that inspiration to Miami Beach.

Sabrina Cohen is bringing that inspiration to create an all-inclusive one-of-kind park for anyone seeking wellness despite their physical challenges.

“This project is anything but good enough, it aims to be outstanding, it aims to push limits, it’s progressive, it’s at the forefront of social change, and we don’t want to be good enough,” Cohen said.

It’s the labor of love and Cohen has spent years advocating for it: A wheel-chair inclusive recreational area on Miami Beach.

Now, it’s close to becoming reality with the city’s first adaptive park with 3D renderings showing the transformation of what is now “Beach View Park.”

A beachfront observation deck and park will be built along 5301 Collins Avenue. The $680,000 project will include a playground, exercise equipment, and classes with a focus on wellness.

“The next step is to develop the first of its kind adaptive recreation center, hosting indoor and outdoor fitness programs and beachside activities,” Cohen said.

“Nobody in our community will be denied important benefits of health and wellness to keep us alive, and healthy through some of our most difficult challenges.”

The future recreation center will cost more than 10million dollars and will be built by the Sabrina Cohen Foundation.

For now, the focus is on adaptive zip lines, a shrub maze, and a butterfly garden.

Along with a brick-paved “pathway of inclusion” to connect the park to the beach, something Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber says will stand as a landmark of inclusivity.

“It’s going to take a lot of money, but it’s going to be something in a short amount of time that we’re going to look back on and say this was a great project that reflects the very best of us, and they very best of our community and the very best of the people here.”

For Sabrina, this is a legacy project she hopes will help change our community.

“This project is way beyond me. This is a community effort, a legacy that we will all together get to be behind and I thank you for being a part of this.”

Construction is slated to begin this summer, with the park opening up next summer.

Miami-Dade County is mostly funding this redevelopment project.

