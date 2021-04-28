A 49-year-old man has died after drowning

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a 49-year old man on Tuesday evening who apparently drowned off of China Walls.

The 911 call came in at 5:49 p.m. on Tuesday.

Good Samaritans brought the man to shore and started cardio pulmonary resuscitation.

Honolulu EMS continued with advanced life support but unfortunately life-saving measures were unsuccessful. This incident occurred after Ocean Safety hours.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.