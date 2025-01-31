Skip to Content
National-World

Small medical jet crashes in Philadelphia, multiple homes on fire

A small medical jet crashed in northeast Philadelphia, police confirmed there are multiple homes on fire, CBS News Philadelphia reports.

Police told Fox 29 Philadelphia that there were six people killed on the plane, including two doctors, two pilots, one patient, and a family member.

The plane was going from Philadelphia to Springfield, Missouri, leaving the Northeast Philadelphia Airport, CBS Philadelphia reports. The plane crashed into a neighborhood outside the Roosevelt Mall just moments after leaving the airstrip.

We'll have continuing updates as we continue to learn more.

