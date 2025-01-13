How professional thieves operate, surge in dementia cases, life in Greenland: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

The US population is aging, and new research suggests that the risk of developing dementia is significantly higher than previously estimated. The study outlines just how many people over age 55 are at risk.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Professional thieves: High-profile home burglaries involving superstar athletes have made headlines recently. Federal investigators now believe the burglars are using the same tactics as South American criminal gangs.

2️⃣ Hot topic: A few weeks ago, Greenland was quietly getting on with winter as it slid deeper into the darkness that envelops the world’s northernmost reaches. But President-elect Donald Trump’s musings about America taking over have shaken this island from its Arctic anonymity.

3️⃣ Dying platforms? Facebook is full of AI slop. X has “free thinkers” peddling conspiracy theories. Google’s search results are telling us to eat rocks. It feels like the internet has gone bad. There’s a popular theory about why.

4️⃣ Retail changes: Kohl’s is closing 27 stores across more than a dozen states as the struggling retailer looks to improve profitability. See if your store is on the list. ➕ Walmart’s logo got its first facelift in nearly 20 years.

5️⃣ Flag football: Played by 20 million people in more than 100 countries, this up-and-coming sport is set to make its Olympic debut in 2028. Here’s why it means big business.

Watch this

🍪 ‘Damaging to your brain’: Comfort food has a powerful effect — nearly comparable to street drugs. Too much can lead to more than just weight gain. A nutritional psychiatrist explains how to get science to work in your favor.

Top headlines

• Winds pick up speed as critical fire threat remains in Los Angeles

• Hamas expected to release 33 hostages in first phase of emerging deal, Israeli officials say

• Judge OKs release of special counsel’s report into Trump and election subversion

What’s buzzing

🏈 Coaching change: “America’s Team” is hiring. After five seasons and several playoff disappointments, Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys are going their separate ways.

Check this out

🏊‍♀️ Leisure time: South Koreans have a reputation for long work hours and fast-paced lives. Here’s what relaxation looks like in one of the world’s hardest-working countries.

Quotable

📱Uncertain future: TikTok fans are weighing in on the looming ban, which is set to take effect Sunday. The popular video app has 170 million monthly users in the US.

Quiz time

🌕 The first full moon of 2025 will be visible starting this evening. What’s it called?

﻿A. Pink moon

B. Flower moon

C. Snow moon

D. Wolf moon

Good vibes

🦍 Furry stowaway: A baby gorilla rescued from the cargo hold of a Turkish Airlines plane is recovering at an Istanbul zoo. They named him Zeytin, and wildlife officers said he has overcome his initial shyness. They’re planning to return him to his natural habitat when he’s ready.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. January’s wolf moon will appear full into Wednesday morning.

