Wrong-way driver crashes into barrier on Palm Canyon, road closed for several hours

Police say a man in a pickup truck was driving the wrong way on Palm Canyon Dr. He crashed into a concrete barrier and then a palm tree just before 2 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the driver was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

They say it is not known at this time whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. No other cars or people were involved in the early morning wreck.

As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the truck was still on Palm Canyon, just across from Lulu California Bistro and in front of Kaiser Grille Palm Springs.

Police say Palm Canyon Dr. between Arenas Rd. and Baristo Rd. will be shut down for 2-4 more hours while they investigate and clear the scene.

#CRASH in downtown. Police say the man driving this truck was heading the wrong way on Palm Canyon, hit a concrete barrier and then a palm tree just before 2am. No word on if drugs or alcohol were involved. He’s in serious condition. Road will be closed for a couple hours @KESQ pic.twitter.com/T5DaoObYT7 — Madison Weil (@MadisonKESQ) February 8, 2021

