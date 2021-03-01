California’s new COVID-19 vaccination system starts on Monday, all counties to use same website

News Headlines

Some changes are on the way when it comes to the vaccine rollout system statewide. Starting on Monday, the same groups will be eligible for vaccines in all counties and the entire state will begin the shift towards a uniform vaccine portal.

The first few months of the vaccine rollout have come with frustrations as residents in different counties have dealt with technical glitches and various appointment platforms. And while the state has had general guidelines when it comes to who is eligible, individual counties have been able to interpret those guidelines differently.

Blue Shield of California is now overseeing the state’s vaccine system plans, and they are launching a new website that will be used by all Californians in all counties: myturn.ca.gov. The state plans to use this website as its main interface for all vaccine appointments across all counties.

The site has already been launched in Los Angeles county. Other counties will be transitioning to this website throughout March. Residents will also be able to easily check if they’re eligible for the vaccine. So far, those eligible have generally included health care workers, long-term care facility residents, people 65 and older, and workers in food, agriculture, education, child care and emergency services sectors.