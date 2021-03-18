Frosh/Soph football game between Palm Springs-Palm Desert cancelled due to COVID-19

News Headlines

Desert Sands Unified School District has cancelled the frosh/soph football game scheduled for Friday, March 19, 2021, between Palm Desert High School and Palm Springs High School.

A Palm Desert High School football player has tested positive for COVID-19.

The decision was made based on consultation with Riverside County Public Health following all DSUSD and county protocols. The player is in isolation and those who have been deemed as close contacts are quarantined and will return to play following public health guidelines.

This timeline will result in the PDHS frosh/soph team playing a four game football schedule for 2021.

All DSUSD athletes are tested for COVID-19 based on county protocols and directives.