The REAL ID will be needed to fly and the deadline is quickly approaching

Starting October 1st, any flyer over the age of 18 will need a REAL ID drivers license or federally issued identification card to fly domestically.

Licenses that are REAL ID-compliant can be identified with a star or wording on the card that indicates it is compliant.

The arrow in the example above shows a REAL ID Driver License – with bear and star marking.

Travelers who do not have a REAL ID by the October 1st deadline will need to bring their passport or U.S. military ID to fly, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

