SunLine modifying bus schedule due to driver shortage, looking to hire operators

SunLine Transit Agency announced this week that it will move to ‘Level 2’ service starting Sunday, October 17, 2021.

According to a release, this means “it will run on its weekend service schedule for local routes with the exception of Route 5 and the 10 Commuter Link. Although, Route 5 does not typically operate on the weekends, it will continue to operate as part of Level 2 service Mondays – Fridays ensuring service to the education corridor in Palm Desert. By shifting to Level 2 service, SunLine is able to provide more reliable service during a nationwide shortage of bus operators which has affected SunLine along with all other transit agencies throughout the country.”

The release continues and further explains that “SunLine’s move to Level 2 is meant to limit the possibility of service interruptions. The Agency is working diligently to hire additional operators, and will evaluate the possibility to return to Level 1 service when staffing levels permit.

SunLine’s SunRide microtransit service – which was recently expanded in three of its four Coachella Valley service zones – will continue its regular operations connecting riders to the Consolidated Fixed Route Network.”

The Agency says they are looking to hire operators to help with the shortage. Those interested in applying should CLICK HERE.

To learn more about what each level of service means for the Coachella Valley CLICK HERE.