CHP investigates fatal crash in Thermal after car crashes into power pole

The California Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash on Airport Blvd in Thermal. The crash happened just after 3:30 pm near the intersection of Airport and Tyler Street. A car reportedly crashed into an IID power pole.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. IID repair crews have also arrived on scene. No word if power is out in that area.

