Skip to Content
News Headlines
By
Updated
today at 4:59 PM
Published 4:50 PM

CHP investigates fatal crash in Thermal after car crashes into power pole

The California Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash on Airport Blvd in Thermal. The crash happened just after 3:30 pm near the intersection of Airport and Tyler Street. A car reportedly crashed into an IID power pole.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. IID repair crews have also arrived on scene. No word if power is out in that area.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on air and right here on KESQ.com

Article Topic Follows: News Headlines

Rich Tarpening

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content