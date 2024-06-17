City of Palm Springs announces Rock the Park concert to celebrate Juneteenth

The City of Palm Springs and the Chamber of Commerce have announced a special Rock the Park concert in the Downtown Park to celebrate the official Juneteenth holiday on Wednesday, June 19.

The celebration kicks off at 7 pm in the park, located at 101 North Museum Dr., Palm Springs, adjacent to the Marilyn Monroe sculpture.

The concert will feature "The Blue Breeze Band", a dynamic band that is well known throughout the U.S. for their electrifying blend of Motown, R&B, Soul, Funk, Jazz, and Blues.

“The Blue Breeze Band’s versatile sound and charismatic stage presence captivates audiences of all ages,” said Nona Watson, CEO of the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce. “We can’t wait for our residents and visitors to experience their cool vibe.”

“We are delighted to welcome The Blue Breeze Band to Palm Springs as we celebrate Juneteenth Freedom Day and how far we have come as a nation,” said Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein. “Everyone is invited!”