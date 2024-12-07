Santa Paws 5K event brings snowstorm to the desert

Santas enjoyed the sunny weather in Palm Springs Saturday despite an extremely local snow forecast at the Santa Paws 5K.

DJ Rulis was spinning the Manilow as Santas and elves took photos at the step and repeat while others registered for the annual event and holiday favorite.

560 Santas gathered outside Temple Isaiah to let out some energy and support Guide Dogs of the Desert, providing approximately 20 service animals to help visually impaired people live more independently each year.

Aren Kaser of Palm Springs was there to support his friend. "I'm just here to support her here running," Kaser said.

"Perfect," Nina Tomica of Palm Springs said adding, "I can run with my dog and support Guide Dogs. It's amazing."

People had all kinds of reasons to walk and run. Some, in memory of a late pet. Jim Gilger was walking for his departed 13 1/2-year-old Yellow Lab, Jake.

"I live not far from here," Gilger said, "So we walked all over this neighborhood. We walked all these streets. It's a good event."

Others were warming up because this is an event they look forward to every year like Linda and Catherine and their dogs Kazem and Arya.

"This is actually our third time coming out so we love supporting this event," Linda said.

"It's just a great event like she said so we like coming out here every year," Catherine said.

With the blast of an air horn, they were off. A 5K with hundreds of runners, many with strollers, and many many with dogs, all wrapping their way through the scenic streets of the city next to the mountain.

The weather seemed perfect except for an isolated snowstorm at the finish line.

There was also the elf dash for the youngest runners, always a crowd favorite, and still more snow.

There were lots of smiles, a good feeling for getting in those steps, medals for the finishers, and even some trophies for top contenders.

Runners can go to racewire.com for details on their next event the "Be a Hero" 5-k benefitting the Barbara Sinatra and Betty Ford Children's programs.

It's set for February 1 at the Rancho Mirage Community Park.