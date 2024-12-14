Wreaths Across America pays tribute to veterans at Desert Memorial Park

Today marks Wreaths Across America Day. The organization's mission is to honor those who served in the U.S. military, dating back to the Revolutionary War all the way to present-day conflicts. The organization hopes to lay over 2 million wreaths at over 4,600 locations, including here in the Coachella Valley.

Volunteers decorated grave sites with wreaths honoring the ultimate sacrifice made by troops and their families. According to organizers around 1,000 wreaths were placed at Desert Memorial Park, this is the sixth year that the event takes place at the cemetery.

The tradition started in 1992 by Main wreath maker Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Co., as a gift of thanks.