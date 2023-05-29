I-10 freeway lane open again in Indio after concrete was sticking up out of the roadbed

A SigAlert was issued for a full lane closure along Interstate 10 in Indio Monday morning due to broken concrete requiring repair. The road was reopened as of 8:30 a.m.

The freeway's eastbound number 3 lane was closed at 7:28 a.m. as the California Highway Patrol reported a piece of concrete sticking up from the roadbed shortly after 7:00 a.m.

The closure came on a Memorial Holiday Monday as travelers are set to return home.

A backup was reported as drivers detoured around the lane closure.

