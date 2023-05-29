Skip to Content
Time Saver Traffic

I-10 freeway lane open again in Indio after concrete was sticking up out of the roadbed

By
today at 8:45 AM
Published 8:21 AM

A SigAlert was issued for a full lane closure along Interstate 10 in Indio Monday morning due to broken concrete requiring repair.  The road was reopened as of 8:30 a.m.

The freeway's eastbound number 3 lane was closed at 7:28 a.m. as the California Highway Patrol reported a piece of concrete sticking up from the roadbed shortly after 7:00 a.m.

The closure came on a Memorial Holiday Monday as travelers are set to return home. 

A backup was reported as drivers detoured around the lane closure.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this breaking news.

Article Topic Follows: Time Saver Traffic

Jump to comments ↓

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content