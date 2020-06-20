I-10 east bound is at a stand still due to fatal crash

Top Stories

A rollover crash on Interstate 10 has left two dead and several injured, according to Calfire.

It happened Saturday night just before midnight on the exit of Cook St. in Thousand Palms.

Calfire confirms an SUV rolled over on the highway injuring a total of seven victims.

Two minors were pronounced dead at the scene and one minor was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The other four victims were also transported to the hospital with moderate injuries by ambulance.

California Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident and there is no set time on how long the east bound lanes of the highway will be closed.

