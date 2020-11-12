Accident shuts down portion of Gene Autry Trail near freeway

Top Stories

A two car collision has shut down several lanes of Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs during the evening commute. Just after 4:00 p.m. Palm Springs Police and Fire Departments responded to the crash involving at least one car and a truck.

The Northbound lanes of Gene Autry Trail were closed between Via Escuela and Interstate 10 while crews cleared the crash scene.

No word on if anyone was injured or the cause of the crash at this time.