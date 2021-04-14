Overturned big rig blocks ramp from Highway 62 to I-10 near Whitewater

Top Stories

WHITEWATER (CNS) - A trucker escaped injury today when a big rig

overturned near Whitewater, though the tractor-trailer blocked an entire

connecter ramp.

The crash was reported at 9:06 a.m. on the southbound Highway 62 connecter to westbound Interstate 10, according to the California Highway

Patrol.

A Sigalert was issued while crews raced to move the rig out of the

roadway, and southbound Highway 62 was closed at Dillon Road, the CHP reported.

The trailer was empty, and no leaks associated with the crash were

reported. There was no estimate of when the roadway would reopen.

The crash happened during a major wind event impacting our area.

MORE: Indian Canyon reopens, Gene Autry remains closed at the wash due to windy conditions

According to the National Weather Service, winds will subside somewhat during the morning, then strengthen again for the afternoon and early evening.

https://youtu.be/PzhcIrTajEM

Gusts could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, the NWS said.

Drivers were urged to use extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Residents were also urged to secure outdoor objects.

First Alert Weather Alert: Strong winds and reduced air qualityhttps://youtube.com/embed/XN1XePsiCd0

Winds reached 40+ MPH on the valley floor Tuesday afternoon, meeting the criteria for a First Alert Weather Alert Day. Similar conditions can be expected throughout today, but especially in the evening hours (as was the case Tuesday).

Have you downloaded the KESQ First Alert app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!