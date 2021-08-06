Tdap immunization required for 7th through 12th graders

Top Stories

It's back-to-school season and there's a new requirement for students. Schools are requiring middle and high school students to get their Tdap immunization. Tdap is a combination vaccine that protects against three potentially life-threatening bacterial diseases such as tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis. Since the state of California is issuing this new law for middle and high school students entering 7th through 12th grades to show proof that students have received the Tdap booster shot before school starts. With this new state requirement, schools are making it is easier by offering free clinics for students to get the shot. Today at Desert Springs Middle School, hosted by Desert Healthcare Oasis, is offering a free clinic for the shot from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. No appointments are needed and they are accepting all age-appropriate students. The COVID vaccine is also being offered. More details are to come on KESQ tonight at 6 p.m.