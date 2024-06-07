Art Flying Aerial teaches Palm Springs how to fly!

Skip to Content
Art Flying Aerial is opening their second location in Palm Springs today!

The aerial arts studio opened its first location in Palm Desert in 2022. 

The new location in Palm Springs has hour long classes for beginners and experts each day. 

The studio provides classes like restorative flying yoga, aerial arts and, pole fitness, lyra. 

This summer, they are holding summer camps for kids. 

And they also host events like bachelorette parties, birthday parties.

Art Flying Aerial hosts their grand opening and ribbon cutting today at noon. 

Allie Anthony

