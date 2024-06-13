Desert Care Network collecting thousands of meals for families facing food-insecurity

The Desert Care Network is hosting its Healthy over Hungry Cereal Drive benefiting FIND Food Bank.

According to FIND Food Bank, 84% of public-school children in our valley qualify for free and reduced-price meals, a national indicator of food insecurity.

The Desert Care Network has been hosting this cereal drive for 10 years, and each year, they collect thousands of servings of cereal.

The drive ends tomorrow, June 14, at the close of business.

Cereals donated should follow these nutritional guidelines: under 200 calories per serving, at least 3 grams of fiber per serving, and 6 grams or less of sugar. Some good examples include Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Crispix, and Cheerios.