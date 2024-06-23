Skip to Content
2024 Palm Springs International Shortfest Announces Festival Winners

Published 10:31 PM

The 2024 Palm Springs International Short Film Festival announced its juried and audience award winners Sunday morning. The brunch took place inside the Renaissance Hotel in Palm Springs at 10:00 a.m., and ran until noon.

Several awards and cash prizes worth $25,000 were presented, including five Academy Award® qualifying awards. They were all selected from the 310 short films that were part of the Official Selection.

Awards for the 2024 festival include:

Oscar-Qualifying Awards:

The winner of these awards may be eligible to submit their short to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for Oscar® consideration.   

Best of the Festival Award - Winner received $5,000 cash prize courtesy of Harold Matzner, Palm Springs International Film Society’s Immediate Past Chairman 

Jury: Monique Avila (Sundance Institute); Tracey Lincoln (Imagine Entertainment); Sudeep Sharma (Sundance Film Festival)

  • Winner: Bogotá Story (Colombia/USA), Directed by Esteban Pedraza
  • Special Mention: Basri and Salma in a Never-Ending Comedy (Indonesia), Directed by Khozy Rizal

Best Animated Short - Winner received a $1,000 cash prize.  

Jury: David Ansen (Independent); Katie Bignell (Festival Formula); Dea Vazquez (Independent)

  • Winner: The Car That Came Back from the Sea (Switzerland), Directed by Jadwiga Kowalska
  • Special Mention: Wander to Wonder (Netherlands/France/Belgium/United Kingdom), Directed by Nina Gantz

Best Documentary Short - Winner received a $1,000 cash prize.  

Jury: Sam Bisbee (Park Pictures); Larry Laboe (NFMLA); Sav Rodgers (Filmmaker)

  • Winner: Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr (USA), Directed by Kimberly Reed
  • Special Mention: Frank (USA), Directed by David Gauvey Herbert
  • Special Mention: Kowloon! (USA), Directed by Mona Xia and Erin Ramirez

Best Live-Action Short Over 15 Minutes presented by V Channels Corp - Winner received a $1,000 cash prize.

Jury: Rachel Lambert (Independent)Peryn Reeves-Darby (Fifth Season); Katcy Stephan (Variety)

  • Winner: Oyu (France/Japan), Directed by Atsushi Hirai
  • Special Mention: Making Babies (Canada), Directed by Eric K. Boulianne

Best Live-Action Short 15 Minutes and Under - Winner received a $1,000 cash prize.  

Jury: Kate Chamuris (Independent); Branton Choi (AGBO Films); Olivia Mascheroni (Verve Talent and Literary Agency)

  • Winner: Complications (Norway), Directed by Ivar Aase
  • Special Mention: Favours (Sweden/France), Directed by Agnes Skonare Karlsson

Student Short Awards:

Best Student Animated Short & Best Student International Short - Each winner received a $1,000 cash prize.  

Jury: Jack Begert (Independent); Doménica Castro (271 Films); Graciela Garcia (Cinetic Media)

Student Animated Short

  • Winner: On the 8th Day (France), Directed by Agathe Sénéchal, Alicia Massez, Elise Debruyne, Flavie Carin, Théo Duhautois
  • Special Mention: Bug Diner (USA), Directed by Phoebe Jane Hart

Student International Short

  • Winner: Where Insects Hide at Night (Brazil/USA), Directed by Lucas Acher
  • Special Mention: Jellyfish and Lobster (United Kingdom), Directed by Yasmin Afifi

Best Student U.S. Short & Best Student Documentary Short - Winner received a $1,000 cash prize.  

Jury: Constanza Castro (271 Films); Shams Mohajerani (75East); Helena Sardinha (Independent)

Student U.S. Short

  • Winner: Primos (Puerto Rico/USA), Directed by Ricardo Varona
  • Special Mention: Bita Joon (USA), Directed by Sara Boutorabi

Student Documentary Short

  • Winner: Remember, Broken Crayons Colour Too (Switzerland), Directed by Urša Kastelic, Shannet Clemmings
  • Special Mention: Jardines (Mexico), Directed by Alfredo Torres
  • Special Mention: Outside Center (Canada/Germany), Directed by Eli Jean Tahchi

Special Jury Awards:

Best International Short - Winner received a $1,000 cash prize.  

Jury: Amman Abbasi (Independent); Satinder Chhokar (2AM); Diego Nájera (Independent)

  • Winner: The Real Truth About the Fight (Croatia/Spain), Directed by Andrea Slaviček
  • Special Mention: A Bird Called Memory (Brazil/United Kingdom), Directed by Leonardo Martinelli

Best U.S. Short - Winner received a $1,000 cash prize.  

Jury: Lamar Chase (Sony Pictures Television); Kara Durrett (Pinky Promise Films); Evan O'Brien (Neon)

  • Winner: Trapped (USA), Directed by Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz
  • Special Mention for Direction: Jedo’s Dead (USA), Directed by Sara Nimeh

Best Comedy Short - Winner received a $1,000 cash prize.  

Jury: José Acevedo (Brooklyn Comedy Collective); Nicholas Ducassi (Los Angeles Times); Ahbra Perry (Drafthouse Films/Giant Pictures)

  • Winner: Favourites (Australia), Directed by Nick Russell
  • Special Mention: The Bullfighter (USA), Directed by Giselle Bonilla

Best LGBT+ Short - Winner received a $1,000 cash prize. 

Jury: Jenna Dufton (Inside Out); Sam Intili (Kindred Spirit); Nick McCarthy (NewFest)

  • Winner: Honeymoon (Greece/France/Cyprus), Directed by Alkis Papastathopoulos

Best Midnight Short - Winner received a $1,000 cash prize.  

Jury: Sujata Day (Independent); Alison Foreman (IndieWire); Jean Anne Lauer (Fantastic Fest); Laura Moss (Independent)

  • Winner: Wander to Wonder (Netherlands/France/Belgium/United Kingdom), Directed by Nina Gantz
  • Special Mention for Worst Nightmare: Dream Creep (USA), Directed by Carlos A.F. Lopez

Bridging the Borders Award presented by Cinemas Without Borders and 360 Media - Winner received a $1,500 cash prize.  

Jury: Keely Badger; Susan Morgan Cooper; Alberto Di Mauro; Vladek Juszkiewicz; Yegane Moghaddam; Chale Nafus; Rachel O'Meara; Bijan Tehrani

  • Winner: Palestine Islands (France/Palestine), Directed by Nour Ben Salem, Julien Menanteau
  • Honorary Mention: Don’t Leave Home! (Georgia/Estonia), Directed by David Japaridze

Local Jury Awards 

Desert Views Award Sponsored by Silvercrest – Winner received a $1,000 cash prize.    

Jury: Tanisha Alston; Soheila Crane; Jose Macias; Margaret Quirante; Matt Ramirez

  • Winner: Then Comes the Body (USA/Nigeria), Directed by Jacob Krupnick
  • Special Mention: Madeleine (Canada), Directed by Raquel Sancinetti

Young Cineastes Award – Winner received a $1,000 cash prize.  

Jury: Victor Gonzalez; Stephanie Lopez; Joseph Manjarrez; Lyla Sofia Valentine 

  • Winner: Guts (USA), Directed by Margaux Susi
  • Special Mention: Hello Stranger (Canada), Directed by Amélie Hardy

Kids’ Choice Award – Winner received a $1,000 cash prize. 

Jury: Kayla Beltran; Kaileia Faleafaga-Castaneda; Vivian Milanovich-Hill

  • Winner: Mog’s Christmas (United Kingdom), Directed by Robin Shaw
  • Special Mention: Shellfish (France), Directed by Justine Aubert, Cassandra Bouton, Grégoire Callies, Maud Chesneau, Anna Danton, Loic Girault, Gatien Peyrude, Justine Raux

Audience Awards
Best Animated Short - Winner received a $600 cash prize.

  • And Granny Would Dance (United Kingdom), Directed by Maryam Mohajer

Best Documentary Short - Winner received a $600 cash prize.

  • Then Comes the Body (USA/Nigeria), Directed by Jacob Krupnick

Best Live-Action Short - Winner received a $600 cash prize.

  • The One Note Man (United Kingdom), Directed by George C. Si

Best Student Short - Winner received a $600 cash prize.

  • Allégresse (Belgium), Directed by Gillie Cinneri
Tori King

