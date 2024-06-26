Summer car care tips, protecting your vehicle from heat

Summer heat and Fourth of July travel can put your car at risk. Before hitting the road for the holiday, it’s important to ensure your car is ready.

News Channel 3 spoke with automotive professionals about how to prevent car damage this summer and prepare for a week of travel.

Heat can cause tire pressure to increase and create issues. Mechanics recommend coming in for an inspection. They emphasize the importance of checking your car once a month or before a long trip.

And, your car battery will likely have a shorter lifespan in the desert because of extreme summer heat combined with cool winter temperatures. Mechanics at Sergio’s Automotive say that most cars will get less than two years of battery life.

Summer heat can also affect your car’s paint job. We spoke with service providers at Grand Prix Carwash who have suggestions on the best time of day to clean your car.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the information you need to protect yourself and your car this summer.