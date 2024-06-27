PSUSD students to debut own films at Mary Pickford Theater

Students from the Palm Springs Unified School District will have their own film premieres today at the Mary Pickford theater.

The Young Creators Student Film Program, launched this summer, led students from each grade at every PSUSD middle school to create their own short films.

Filmmaker Christian Sesma and Program Director Lilly Sesma collaborated with over 500 students from PSUSD middle schools.

The Young Creators Student Film Program provides students with the foundations of filmmaking, from scriptwriting and directing to acting, shooting, and editing.

The premiere event will feature a red carpet, special guests, and a DJ.

Stay tuned to News Channel 3 for more about the program.