Friends of CV Link ‘Young Entrepreneurs Award’ to be hosted months ahead of path’s completion 

The CV Link, a 40-mile pathway connecting Palm Springs to the City of Coachella, is just months away from completion.

The Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG) broke ground on the project in 2021, with substantial completion expected by the end of 2024.

CV Link aims to provide eco-friendly travel options for residents of the valley, encouraging biking, running, and the use of low-speed electric vehicles.

Friends of CV Link, a local nonprofit dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle and environment through the enhancement of CV Link, hosted an award ceremony today for a young entrepreneur.

The competition encouraged middle and high school students from across the Coachella Valley to submit business plans for innovative services or solutions related to the CV Link pathway.

Stay tuned to News Channel 3 for updates on the Friends of CV Link 2024 Young Entrepreneur of the Year.