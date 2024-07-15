Indio PD shares importance of home security

Home burglaries are prevalent throughout the United States.

According to Forbes, a home invasion occurs every 26 seconds across the nation. Over 3,000 burglaries occur daily. This issue impacts the Coachella Valley.

“We would love to say there are never any burglaries, but the reality is there will be,” said Indio PD Officer Ben Guitron. “The public themselves can take some steps to secure their home.”

72% percent of home invasions occur when no one is home. Guitron says it’s important to have a property manager for vacation homes in the Coachella Valley. He warns that stacked papers, unmaintained landscaping, and vehicles parked for extended periods can attract burglars.

“If you’re away for a long period of time, you need to have a manager you can trust,” said Guitron. “If you don’t pay attention to your home and it looks like nobody’s been there, you are inviting the possibility of someone going into your home.

If you are home during a break-in, Guitron advises calling 911 immediately.

“Make sure that you have a safe space in your home and make sure that you have communications,” said Guitron. “Be as calm as you can and know that when you dial 9-1-1, help is coming.”

Homes lacking security systems are 300% more likely to be robbed. While alarms and technology can be expensive, Guitron shares the importance of basic precautions.

“The most simple thing to do is making sure your doors and windows are secure. Make sure your doors are locked on cars too. That alone makes it more difficult for someone to gain access into your property.”