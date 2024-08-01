Breaking: Pursuit ends with rollover crash into pole

News Channel 3 was tracking breaking news Thursday night.

Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies attempted to stop a speeding vehicle around 7:45 p.m. in the area of I-10 and Monroe Street in Indio. Investigators said the black Chrysler was traveling at over 100 miles per hour - and failed to yield.

Investigators said the pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a pole at Avenue 42 between Monroe and Jefferson Streets.

Investigators said the vehicle caught fire; deputies were able to pull the driver out.

The driver was reportedly taken the hospital with moderate injuries.

Around the time of the crash, IID reported a power outage due to a 'vehicle contact source' in Indio. It was working to restore power to 440 customers. There was not estimated time of restoration.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on this breaking news story.