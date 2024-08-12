Jerry Alcorn finds biking solutions for everybody
Jerry Alcorn opened up his bike shop in 2018 with the mission to find mobility solutions for everybody.
It was 10 years ago when Alcorn got in a life-changing accident that made him a walking paraplegic. From that experience, he searched for mobility solutions for himself.
Desert Ability Center, a local organization, helped Jerry find a solution, it was his goal to give that same experience to thousand of other people.
He opened Alcorn Adaptive 4 years later, and he's been finding solutions for people with mental and physical disabilities since.
