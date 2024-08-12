Skip to Content
Top Stories

Jerry Alcorn finds biking solutions for everybody

By
New
Published 5:59 AM

Jerry Alcorn opened up his bike shop in 2018 with the mission to find mobility solutions for everybody.

It was 10 years ago when Alcorn got in a life-changing accident that made him a walking paraplegic. From that experience, he searched for mobility solutions for himself.

Desert Ability Center, a local organization, helped Jerry find a solution, it was his goal to give that same experience to thousand of other people.

He opened Alcorn Adaptive 4 years later, and he's been finding solutions for people with mental and physical disabilities since.

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn more about Alcorn Adaptive.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content