Scouting America recruiting members and volunteers in the Coachella Valley

Scouting America, formerly the Boy Scouts of America, is recruiting here in the Coachella Valley!

The organization is over 100 years old, and scouts are taught skills in leadership, service, outdoor skills.

"The most important skill that a young person can learn while being a scout is how to make a moral and ethical choice using the framework of the scout oath and law," said Patrick Willard, District Director with the California Inland Empire Council.

Scouting has opened the door for all children and teens ages 5-20 to be members of the movement. In 2019, girls were officially welcomed to join at all levels. Children with special needs are welcomed as well.

"Scouting helps make your child the best version of themselves that they can be," said Willard.

Scouting America is accepting new members and volunteers now. If you or your child are interested in joining, head to this site.