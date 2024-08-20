Desert Sands Unified welcomes students back to school

Desert Sands Unified School District is welcoming students back to school this morning!

Over 26,000 students from across 34 students will walk through school doors today, and the district has been preparing all summer.

The first day of school always creates some traffic, the district's Superintendent Kelly May-Vollmar says, "be patient the first couple of weeks and give yourself plenty of time."

The district is excited to be providing 3 meals for students each school day, with dinner being served during after school programs.

The district also just finished the modernization of Truman and Carter Elementary Schools.

And with the recent passing of Proposition 28, every school now includes programs in the arts for students.

The district's superintendent wants to remind parents and students to soak in the moment. "This is a big day for your kids, enjoy it! And make sure you take that first day of school picture."

